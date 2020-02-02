Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost

Sunday, 02 February 2020
Breaking
Iraq's new prime minister is rejected by protesters New Iraq PM appeals to the masses but is rejected by protesters Iraqi president appoints Mohammed Allawi as new Prime Minister IHCHR Records 171 Assassinations, Abductions During Iraqi Protests Iraq and Lebanon Are in the same Boat Iraqi Protesters Appeal to UN for Intervention to “Save Iraq” Pompeo: Denying Iran wealth will force it to make ‘tough decisions’ US expands planes, troops presence at Saudi Arabia base Iraq parties locked in talks over new PM as clock ticks to Feb. 1 deadline Iraq says it resumes counter-ISIS operations with U.S. coalition
العربية
Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost
Sunday، 02 February 2020 02:21 AM

Iraq Needs an "Independent Gov." to Address People's Needs: US Embassy

trump-6
The US embassy in Baghdad has argued that the current conditions in Iraq require an "independent and honest" government to meet the protesters’ demands, also commenting on the country's newly appointed premier.

"Current conditions in Iraq and the region require an independent and honest government committed to addressing the needs of the Iraqi people," reads a statement by the embassy.

Iraqi President Barham Salih earlier the day named Mohammed Allawi, who previously served as the Minister of Communications, as the new prime minister of the country, allowing him to form a new cabinet in a month.

"The nomination of Muhammad Tawfiq Allawi as a new Prime Minister must be followed up with efforts to accomplish that objective," the statement added.

However, the embassy reaffirmed its support for the future Iraqi government in hopes of fostering "conditions for Iraq’s stability, prosperity, and sovereignty."
Related Stories
Read
trump-6

KRG Refutes Rumors of Coronavirus Cases 02 February 2020 02:26 AM

trump-6

Two Civilians Abducted in Garmiyan 02 February 2020 02:23 AM

trump-6

Iran: One Kurdish Porter Freezes to Death, Two Go Missing 02 February 2020 02:19 AM

Capture

Iraq's new prime minister is rejected by protesters 02 February 2020 12:33 AM

Capture

New Iraq PM appeals to the masses but is rejected by protesters 02 February 2020 12:29 AM

unami

UNAMI urges swift action to deliver on reforms, accountability 01 February 2020 11:48 PM

fms

Iraqi, Saudi FMs discuss Palestinian issue in light of Trump's plan 01 February 2020 11:41 PM

guterres

UN Chief pledges support to Iraqi unity, stability: foreign ministry 01 February 2020 11:38 PM

Comments