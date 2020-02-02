Iraq Needs an "Independent Gov." to Address People's Needs: US Embassy

The US embassy in Baghdad has argued that the current conditions in Iraq require an "independent and honest" government to meet the protesters’ demands, also commenting on the country's newly appointed premier.



"Current conditions in Iraq and the region require an independent and honest government committed to addressing the needs of the Iraqi people," reads a statement by the embassy.



Iraqi President Barham Salih earlier the day named Mohammed Allawi, who previously served as the Minister of Communications, as the new prime minister of the country, allowing him to form a new cabinet in a month.



"The nomination of Muhammad Tawfiq Allawi as a new Prime Minister must be followed up with efforts to accomplish that objective," the statement added.



However, the embassy reaffirmed its support for the future Iraqi government in hopes of fostering "conditions for Iraq’s stability, prosperity, and sovereignty."