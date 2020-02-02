Iran: One Kurdish Porter Freezes to Death, Two Go Missing

At least one Iranian Kurdish porter has frozen to death in the country's border areas, while two others are still missing, a monitor said on Saturday.

Hengaw Organization for Human Rights said in a report that the body of the victim was found in a mountainous area near the Kurdish city of Saqqez.

He was identified as Othman Fitwhi, 55, from Saqqez, the human rights group further explained.

He had gone missing alongside two other porters in the mountains, Hengaw said.

There is still no information about the other two porters, but local citizens have been searching for them in the mountains.







