Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost

Sunday, 02 February 2020
Breaking
Iraq's new prime minister is rejected by protesters New Iraq PM appeals to the masses but is rejected by protesters Iraqi president appoints Mohammed Allawi as new Prime Minister IHCHR Records 171 Assassinations, Abductions During Iraqi Protests Iraq and Lebanon Are in the same Boat Iraqi Protesters Appeal to UN for Intervention to “Save Iraq” Pompeo: Denying Iran wealth will force it to make ‘tough decisions’ US expands planes, troops presence at Saudi Arabia base Iraq parties locked in talks over new PM as clock ticks to Feb. 1 deadline Iraq says it resumes counter-ISIS operations with U.S. coalition
العربية
Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost
Sunday، 02 February 2020 02:19 AM

Iran: One Kurdish Porter Freezes to Death, Two Go Missing

trump-6

At least one Iranian Kurdish porter has frozen to death in the country's border areas, while two others are still missing, a monitor said on Saturday.

 

Hengaw Organization for Human Rights said in a report that the body of the victim was found in a mountainous area near the Kurdish city of Saqqez.

 

He was identified as Othman Fitwhi, 55, from Saqqez, the human rights group further explained.

 

He had gone missing alongside two other porters in the mountains, Hengaw said.

 

There is still no information about the other two porters, but local citizens have been searching for them in the mountains.



Related Stories
Read
trump-6

KRG Refutes Rumors of Coronavirus Cases 02 February 2020 02:26 AM

trump-6

Two Civilians Abducted in Garmiyan 02 February 2020 02:23 AM

trump-6

Iraq Needs an "Independent Gov." to Address People's Needs: US Embassy 02 February 2020 02:21 AM

Capture

Iraq's new prime minister is rejected by protesters 02 February 2020 12:33 AM

Capture

New Iraq PM appeals to the masses but is rejected by protesters 02 February 2020 12:29 AM

unami

UNAMI urges swift action to deliver on reforms, accountability 01 February 2020 11:48 PM

fms

Iraqi, Saudi FMs discuss Palestinian issue in light of Trump's plan 01 February 2020 11:41 PM

guterres

UN Chief pledges support to Iraqi unity, stability: foreign ministry 01 February 2020 11:38 PM

Comments