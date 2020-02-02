Israeli cabinet debate on West Bank annexation called off

An Israeli cabinet meeting Sunday during which officials said Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu would seek approval to annex parts of the occupied West Bank has been scrapped, his office said, AFP reported.



After US President Donald Trump unveiled his peace plan on Tuesday, questions surfaced on whether Israel would immediately seek to annex parts of the West Bank.



Later unnamed Israeli officials said Netanyahu would convene a cabinet meeting on Sunday to discuss that issue and seek approval to annex settlements and territory that would become part of Israel under the plan.