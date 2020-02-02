Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost

Sunday, 02 February 2020
Breaking
Sunday، 02 February 2020 12:33 AM

Iraq's new prime minister is rejected by protesters

Iraq's former communications minister Mohammed Tawfiq Allawi has been selected as the country's new prime minister following weeks of protest against the ruling elite.

Iraq's major political forces have struggled for months to agree on a successor to Prime Minister Adel Abdel-Mahdi, who resigned in November following weeks of demonstrations.

Street protests have roiled Iraq since early October.

Demonstrators are calling for the resignation of the government, the dissolution of parliament and an overhaul of the country's political system, which has been in place since the 2003 US-led invasion of Iraq.

Allawi said on Saturday that Iraqi President Barham Salih had tasked him with forming a new government.

In a video message posted on Twitter, the 66-year-old called on demonstrators to continue their protests until their demands were met.
"Remain at the protest square until we hold killers accountable, set a date for elections and fight corruption," Allawi said.




