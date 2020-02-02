Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost

Sunday, 02 February 2020
Breaking
Iraq's new prime minister is rejected by protesters New Iraq PM appeals to the masses but is rejected by protesters Iraqi president appoints Mohammed Allawi as new Prime Minister IHCHR Records 171 Assassinations, Abductions During Iraqi Protests Iraq and Lebanon Are in the same Boat Iraqi Protesters Appeal to UN for Intervention to “Save Iraq” Pompeo: Denying Iran wealth will force it to make ‘tough decisions’ US expands planes, troops presence at Saudi Arabia base Iraq parties locked in talks over new PM as clock ticks to Feb. 1 deadline Iraq says it resumes counter-ISIS operations with U.S. coalition
العربية
Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost
Sunday، 02 February 2020 12:22 AM

US senior official says pressure on Iran will continue

sanctions

A decision by the United States to lift sanctions on one of two units of the Chinese tanker company COSCO was not a sign that the Trump administration was letting up on its "maximum pressure" against Iran, a senior U.S. official said on Saturday.


The lifting of sanctions on Friday by the U.S. Treasury Department partially reversed its punishment on the company for transporting Iranian oil after China complained about the measure in trade talks with Washington.

 

The Treasury said it deleted COSCO Shipping Tanker (Dalian) Co from its sanctions list but continues to blacklist a second unit - COSCO Shipping Tanker (Dalian) Seaman & Ship Management Co Ltd.


"This administrative de-listing should not be misinterpreted as a change in policy," a senior administration official said, speaking on the condition of anonymity.

Related Stories
Read
trump-6

Trump retweets claims al-Qaeda chief dead 02 February 2020 02:11 AM

netanyahu1

Israeli cabinet debate on West Bank annexation called off 02 February 2020 12:35 AM

bomb

Car bomb attacks target Syrian pro-government forces in Aleppo 02 February 2020 12:11 AM

abbas

Moving toward isolation, Palestinian authority cuts ties with Israel, US 01 February 2020 11:57 PM

ali

Iran challenges US, says new sanctions will not be effective 01 February 2020 11:10 PM

Amir Tataloo

Iran claims popular rapper detained in Turkey to be extradited 01 February 2020 01:02 PM

1

Turkish, Russian Forces Conduct Joint Patrol in Syria 31 January 2020 11:39 PM

1

World Health Organization Declares International Public Health Emergency 31 January 2020 11:31 PM

Comments