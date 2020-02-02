US senior official says pressure on Iran will continue

A decision by the United States to lift sanctions on one of two units of the Chinese tanker company COSCO was not a sign that the Trump administration was letting up on its "maximum pressure" against Iran, a senior U.S. official said on Saturday.



The lifting of sanctions on Friday by the U.S. Treasury Department partially reversed its punishment on the company for transporting Iranian oil after China complained about the measure in trade talks with Washington.

The Treasury said it deleted COSCO Shipping Tanker (Dalian) Co from its sanctions list but continues to blacklist a second unit - COSCO Shipping Tanker (Dalian) Seaman & Ship Management Co Ltd.



"This administrative de-listing should not be misinterpreted as a change in policy," a senior administration official said, speaking on the condition of anonymity.