Sunday, 02 February 2020
Saturday، 01 February 2020 11:57 PM

Moving toward isolation, Palestinian authority cuts ties with Israel, US

abbas

The Palestinian Authority has cut all ties with the United States and Israel, including those relating to security, after rejecting a Middle East peace plan presented by U.S. President Donald Trump, Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas said on Saturday.


Abbas was in Cairo to address the Arab League, which backed the Palestinians in their opposition to Trump's plan.


The blueprint, endorsed by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, calls for the creation of a demilitarised Palestinian state that excludes Jewish settlements built in occupied territory and is under near-total Israeli security control.

