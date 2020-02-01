Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost

Sunday, 02 February 2020
Saturday، 01 February 2020 11:41 PM

Iraqi, Saudi FMs discuss Palestinian issue in light of Trump's plan

Iraqi Foreign Minister Mohamad A. Alhakim met with Faisal bin Farhan, the Saudi Foreign Minister for a consultative meeting on the sidelines of the League of Arab States emergency meeting, the Iraqi foreign ministry said in a statement.

 

They discussed the developments of the Palestinian issue and the "deal of the century," and its effects on the Palestinian people and the region.


The two Ministers also discussed the importance of the emergency meeting of the League of Arab States Council resulting in a united position to defend the legitimate rights of the Palestinian people. 

