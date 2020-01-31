Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost

Saturday, 01 February 2020
Breaking
IHCHR Records 171 Assassinations, Abductions During Iraqi Protests Iraq and Lebanon Are in the same Boat Iraqi Protesters Appeal to UN for Intervention to “Save Iraq” Pompeo: Denying Iran wealth will force it to make ‘tough decisions’ US expands planes, troops presence at Saudi Arabia base Iraq parties locked in talks over new PM as clock ticks to Feb. 1 deadline Iraq says it resumes counter-ISIS operations with U.S. coalition Coronavirus spreads as U.S. evacuees return from Wuhan Iraq weighs larger NATO role to replace US-led coalition How to protect your children from coronavirus
العربية
Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost
Friday، 31 January 2020 11:44 PM

Iraqi Authorities "Violently" Disperse Demonstrators: HRW

1
Iraqi authorities have "violently" dispersed the anti-government protesters in the past few days, Human Rights Watch has revealed, noting that it seemed to be coordinations to end the demonstrations in different cities.

HRW said in a report that the Iraqi security forces raided the protest sites in Baghdad, Nasiriyah, and Basra between January 25 and 27, 2020, setting fire to protesters' tents and used live ammunition to disperse the demonstrators.

Protests have been on going in the capital Baghdad and other southern provinces since early October, 2019, as the demonstrators are determined to stay in the streets until their demands are meant, which are to provide better public services and job opportunities.

"The burning of protester tents in city squares looks like a coordinated effort by Iraqi authorities to force peaceful protesters from public spaces," said Belkis Wille, senior crisis and conflict researcher at HRW.

"Instead of using unjustifiable force, Baghdad authorities should meet protesters’ demands by addressing rampant corruption and improving access to basic services and jobs."

HRW also interviewed nine protesters and three medics in Baghdad, Basra, and Nasiriyah, who revealed that they had not been warned of the military campaign against them, while other witnesses said that armed men in unmarked uniforms arrived at the protest sites and started to beat and detain people.

Another protester said that he saw the security forces in al-Khalani Square opening fire with AK-47s and hunting rifles, while launching tear gas cartridges at the demonstrators.

"I saw them shoot two protesters in the legs, drag some of the protesters on the ground and load four into their vehicles," he said. "I saw them set fire to seven tents in Tahrir Square."
Related Stories
Read
1

IS Executes One of the Qara Tapa Abductees 31 January 2020 11:36 PM

download

Iraq’s Basra airport to deny entry to travelers from China and Chinese citizens over coronavirus: state news agency. 31 January 2020 11:27 PM

us f

US soldiers hurt in Iran missile strike in Iraq up to 64: Pentagon 31 January 2020 04:35 PM

sistani

Iraqi Marja' condemns use of violence, urges early election 31 January 2020 04:29 PM

pat

US awaits Iraq's okay to deploy Patriots to protect troops 31 January 2020 01:33 AM

hakim12

Iraqi FM phones Palestinian counterpart after Trump's announcement 31 January 2020 01:08 AM

isis

Iraq says anti-ISIS operations with US coalition resume 31 January 2020 12:03 AM

Mark Milley

Traumatic brain injuries from strike in Iraq diagnosed as 'mild': top U.S. general 30 January 2020 08:10 PM

Comments