Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost

Saturday, 01 February 2020
Breaking
IHCHR Records 171 Assassinations, Abductions During Iraqi Protests Iraq and Lebanon Are in the same Boat Iraqi Protesters Appeal to UN for Intervention to “Save Iraq” Pompeo: Denying Iran wealth will force it to make ‘tough decisions’ US expands planes, troops presence at Saudi Arabia base Iraq parties locked in talks over new PM as clock ticks to Feb. 1 deadline Iraq says it resumes counter-ISIS operations with U.S. coalition Coronavirus spreads as U.S. evacuees return from Wuhan Iraq weighs larger NATO role to replace US-led coalition How to protect your children from coronavirus
العربية
Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost
Friday، 31 January 2020 11:39 PM

Turkish, Russian Forces Conduct Joint Patrol in Syria

1
 The Turkish and Russian forces carried out a joint patrol in the countryside of al-Darbasiyah and Ras al-Ain in Syria, a monitor said on Thursday.

The two countries' forces started from Sherik crossing on the border with Turkey and toured other areas in Abu Rasin, Otayshan, Taallak, Tawrat, Dalik, Kasra, and Zahr al-Arab, according to Syrian Observatory for Human Rights.

There were also two Russian helicopters involved in the 24th joint patrol, SOHR added.

Turkey and Russia started joint patrols in Syria in November after the two countries reached a ceasefire agreement to halt Ankara's offensive against the Kurdish forces in northeastern Syria which had begun a month earlier.
Related Stories
Read
1

World Health Organization Declares International Public Health Emergency 31 January 2020 11:31 PM

eight_col_000_1OL46N

UK flags taken down at EU buildings in Brussels ahead of Brexit 31 January 2020 11:23 PM

mike-pompeo-state-department

Pompeo Reaffirms U.S. Commitment to Ukraine: ‘Bulwark Between Freedom and Authoritarianism’ 31 January 2020 09:51 PM

cosco

US to lift sanctions on a Dalian unit of Chinese shipper COSCO: official 31 January 2020 07:47 PM

china12

'Do not travel to China', says US as virus deaths reach 213 31 January 2020 06:40 PM

corona12

Chinese official says slow response made virus epidemic worse 31 January 2020 06:19 PM

israelis

Israel tightens security for first Friday prayers since Trump plan 31 January 2020 04:33 PM

who

WHO declares international emergency over coronavirus 30 January 2020 11:58 PM

Comments