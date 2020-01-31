Turkish, Russian Forces Conduct Joint Patrol in Syria

The Turkish and Russian forces carried out a joint patrol in the countryside of al-Darbasiyah and Ras al-Ain in Syria, a monitor said on Thursday.



The two countries' forces started from Sherik crossing on the border with Turkey and toured other areas in Abu Rasin, Otayshan, Taallak, Tawrat, Dalik, Kasra, and Zahr al-Arab, according to Syrian Observatory for Human Rights.



There were also two Russian helicopters involved in the 24th joint patrol, SOHR added.



Turkey and Russia started joint patrols in Syria in November after the two countries reached a ceasefire agreement to halt Ankara's offensive against the Kurdish forces in northeastern Syria which had begun a month earlier.