Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost

Saturday, 01 February 2020
Breaking
IHCHR Records 171 Assassinations, Abductions During Iraqi Protests Iraq and Lebanon Are in the same Boat Iraqi Protesters Appeal to UN for Intervention to “Save Iraq” Pompeo: Denying Iran wealth will force it to make ‘tough decisions’ US expands planes, troops presence at Saudi Arabia base Iraq parties locked in talks over new PM as clock ticks to Feb. 1 deadline Iraq says it resumes counter-ISIS operations with U.S. coalition Coronavirus spreads as U.S. evacuees return from Wuhan Iraq weighs larger NATO role to replace US-led coalition How to protect your children from coronavirus
العربية
Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost
Friday، 31 January 2020 11:36 PM

IS Executes One of the Qara Tapa Abductees

1

A group of IS militants set up a fake checkpoint near the Kurdish town of Qara Tapa on Thursday night and abducted at least seven civilians.

Disguised in army uniform, the jihadists also opened arbitrary fire at civilian vehicles before leaving the area with the seven hostages.

Hikmat Hassan, a police officer form Qara Tapa, confirmed to BasNews that they have found the body of “Muhammed Quchie”, one of those abducted yesterday.

A search operation in underway now with no immediate indications of the whereabouts of the abductees.
Related Stories
Read
1

Iraqi Authorities "Violently" Disperse Demonstrators: HRW 31 January 2020 11:44 PM

download

Iraq’s Basra airport to deny entry to travelers from China and Chinese citizens over coronavirus: state news agency. 31 January 2020 11:27 PM

us f

US soldiers hurt in Iran missile strike in Iraq up to 64: Pentagon 31 January 2020 04:35 PM

sistani

Iraqi Marja' condemns use of violence, urges early election 31 January 2020 04:29 PM

pat

US awaits Iraq's okay to deploy Patriots to protect troops 31 January 2020 01:33 AM

hakim12

Iraqi FM phones Palestinian counterpart after Trump's announcement 31 January 2020 01:08 AM

isis

Iraq says anti-ISIS operations with US coalition resume 31 January 2020 12:03 AM

Mark Milley

Traumatic brain injuries from strike in Iraq diagnosed as 'mild': top U.S. general 30 January 2020 08:10 PM

Comments