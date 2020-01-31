Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost

Saturday, 01 February 2020
Friday، 31 January 2020 11:31 PM

World Health Organization Declares International Public Health Emergency

The World Health Organization has declared an international public health emergency as the death toll from the coronavirus tops 200 in China, with nearly 10,000 additional cases of infection in 20 countries.

Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus: “I’m declaring a public health emergency of international concern over the global outbreak of novel coronavirus. Let me be clear: This declaration is not a vote of no confidence in China. On the contrary, WHO continues to have the confidence in China’s capacity to control the outbreak.”

The U.S. State Department is warning Americans not to travel to China, the epicenter of the virus.
