Saturday, 01 February 2020
Friday, 31 January 2020 06:40 PM

'Do not travel to China', says US as virus deaths reach 213

The United States, Japan and others tightened travel curbs to virus-hit China on Friday while businesses struggled with supply problems from an epidemic that has infected nearly 10,000 people and been declared a global emergency, Reuters reported.


Russia, Britain and Italy all reported their first two cases, Rome declaring its own national emergency as it sought to reconstruct the itinerary of two infected Chinese tourists.


Deaths from the outbreak rose to 213, all within China where the coronavirus came from animals in central Wuhan city.


"Do not travel to China due to novel coronavirus first identified in Wuhan," the U.S. State Department said, raising the warning for China to the same level as Afghanistan and Iraq.

