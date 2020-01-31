Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost

Friday, 31 January 2020
Friday، 31 January 2020 12:03 AM

Iraq says anti-ISIS operations with US coalition resume

Iraq's military said on Thursday it was resuming operations with the US-led coalition against ISIS which had mostly halted after bases hosting US troops came under rocket attacks and a US drone strike killed a top Iranian commander.


US-Iranian tension threatens to derail the fight against the Sunni extremist group, which seeks a resurgence in northern Iraq three years after its military defeat at the hands of the coalition, Iraqi forces and Iran-backed Shi'ite Muslim militias.


That tension boiled over when the United States killed Iranian military mastermind Qassem Soleimani in a drone strike in Baghdad on Jan. 3.

