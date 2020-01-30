Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost

Friday, 31 January 2020
Thursday، 30 January 2020 11:48 PM

Israel bars flights from China over virus fears: health minister

israel plane

Israel's health minister said Thursday that the country would bar all flights from China over the coronavirus epidemic, as fears of global contagion grew, AFP reported.


"We shall not allow any flight in the near future from China to land in this country, not one," Yaakov Litzman said at a televised press conference.


He added that anyone already in Israel who had travelled from China, or stopped over there on the way from another country, should stay at home for 14 days and not mix with the general public, even if they had no symptoms.

