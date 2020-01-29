EASA approves partial return to Iraq airspace for EU airlines

European airlines can return to parts of Iranian and Iraqi airspace, the EU Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) said on Wednesday, three weeks after Iran accidentally shot down a Ukrainian passenger jet amid an exchange of hostilities with U.S. forces in Iraq.



Following an EU aviation security risk group meeting, EASA said it was lifting temporary recommendations against overflying the two countries altogether. However it reiterated earlier advice that airlines avoid Iranian airspace below 25,000 feet and stick to two air corridors over Iraq.