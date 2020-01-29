Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost

Thursday, 30 January 2020
Breaking
Coronavirus spreads as U.S. evacuees return from Wuhan Iraq weighs larger NATO role to replace US-led coalition How to protect your children from coronavirus Downing of jet in Iran reveals Republic’s wider woes Iraqi TV Station Suspended for Protest Coverage Trump Announces Middle East Peace Plan Another Iraqi Journalist Assassinated in Baghdad US halts weapons deliveries to Iraq amid tensions with Baghdad U.S. Air Force plane crashes in Taliban-held territory in Afghanistan 12 Iraqi Protesters Killed, 230 Injured in 24 Hours
العربية
Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost
Wednesday، 29 January 2020 10:55 PM

Iraq president gives parliament 3 days to name new PM

salih

Iraq's president on Wednesday threatened to unilaterally name a successor to the country's premier, who resigned in December, if parliament did not nominate a candidate within three days, AFP reported.


"If the concerned blocs are unable to resolve the nomination issue by no later than Saturday, February 1... I see an obligation to exercise my constitutional powers by tasking whomever I find most acceptable to parliament and the people," Barham Saleh wrote in a letter seen by AFP.


Prime Minister Adel Abdel Mahdi resigned in December after two months of deadly protests against his government, but he has stayed on in a caretaker role, as deeply divided political parties have failed to agree on a replacement.

Related Stories
Read
one one

US hopes to discuss "entire strategic framework" with Iraq soon 29 January 2020 11:20 PM

airlines

EASA approves partial return to Iraq airspace for EU airlines 29 January 2020 11:05 PM

us troops1

US troops injured in Iran missile strike rises to 50: Pentagon 29 January 2020 10:59 PM

iraq

Iraq weighs larger NATO role to replace US-led coalition 29 January 2020 06:23 PM

12

Germany provides additional $2.2M for mine clearance in Iraq 29 January 2020 06:05 PM

12

Iraq protesters shut down government offices in Diwaniya 29 January 2020 05:59 PM

12

US military aircraft reportedly crashes in Iraq 29 January 2020 05:55 PM

17f9d9d3e9b8a60109a885ec09882664_L

Iraqi TV Station Suspended for Protest Coverage 29 January 2020 02:18 AM

Comments