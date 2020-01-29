Yemeni Houthi militia claims attacks on Saudi oil facilities

Yemen's Iran-backed Houthi militia said Wednesday they had launched missile and drone attacks on Saudi targets, including oil facilities belonging to the energy giant Aramco, AFP reported.



Houthi forces attacked "Aramco (facilities) in Jizan, Abha and Jizan airports, Khamis Mushait base and vital targets deep inside Saudi Arabia with a large number of missiles and drones," spokesman Yahya al-Saree told a press conference in the capital Sanaa.



Saree did not specify when the strikes were carried out and neither Aramco nor the Saudi-led coalition backing the Yemeni government immediately responded to requests for confirmation.