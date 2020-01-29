Pompeo urges Palestinians to present 'counter-offer'

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Wednesday urged Palestinians who rejected President Donald Trump's Middle East peace plan to come up with a "counter-offer" that could win Israeli support, as he headed to Britain on a five-nation tour.



Pompeo was on his way to London to help forge to a post-Brexit alliance with Prime Minister Boris Johnson -- a leader Trump once called the UK version of himself.



His tour also includes talks in Kiev on Friday that are likely to touch on many of the controversies surrounding the Ukraine-linked impeachment trial of the mercurial White House chief.