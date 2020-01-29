Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost

Thursday, 30 January 2020
Breaking
Coronavirus spreads as U.S. evacuees return from Wuhan Iraq weighs larger NATO role to replace US-led coalition How to protect your children from coronavirus Downing of jet in Iran reveals Republic’s wider woes Iraqi TV Station Suspended for Protest Coverage Trump Announces Middle East Peace Plan Another Iraqi Journalist Assassinated in Baghdad US halts weapons deliveries to Iraq amid tensions with Baghdad U.S. Air Force plane crashes in Taliban-held territory in Afghanistan 12 Iraqi Protesters Killed, 230 Injured in 24 Hours
العربية
Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost
Wednesday، 29 January 2020 10:47 PM

Pompeo urges Palestinians to present 'counter-offer'

pompeo

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Wednesday urged Palestinians who rejected President Donald Trump's Middle East peace plan to come up with a "counter-offer" that could win Israeli support, as he headed to Britain on a five-nation tour.


Pompeo was on his way to London to help forge to a post-Brexit alliance with Prime Minister Boris Johnson -- a leader Trump once called the UK version of himself.


His tour also includes talks in Kiev on Friday that are likely to touch on many of the controversies surrounding the Ukraine-linked impeachment trial of the mercurial White House chief.

Related Stories
Read
UN aid

After Russia, China veto, U.N. says medical aid for Syria stuck in Iraq 30 January 2020 12:03 AM

ship

Reports of vessel on fire off UAE's Sharjah: UKMTO 29 January 2020 11:58 PM

aramco

Yemeni Houthi militia claims attacks on Saudi oil facilities 29 January 2020 10:52 PM

congo

Death toll in eastern DR Congo massacre rises to 36: official 29 January 2020 10:49 PM

OnGnDHS6

Coronavirus spreads as U.S. evacuees return from Wuhan 29 January 2020 06:27 PM

e4ffeb53-ac56-467e-b255-162d8658cacd_16x9_788x442

How to protect your children from coronavirus 29 January 2020 06:14 PM

12

Japan, U.S. evacuate citizens from China as virus spreads 29 January 2020 05:48 PM

Abul Gheit

Trump's plan indicates a great waste of Palestinians rights: Arab League 29 January 2020 01:20 PM

Comments