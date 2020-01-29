Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost

Wednesday, 29 January 2020
Breaking
Coronavirus spreads as U.S. evacuees return from Wuhan Iraq weighs larger NATO role to replace US-led coalition How to protect your children from coronavirus Downing of jet in Iran reveals Republic’s wider woes Iraqi TV Station Suspended for Protest Coverage Trump Announces Middle East Peace Plan Another Iraqi Journalist Assassinated in Baghdad US halts weapons deliveries to Iraq amid tensions with Baghdad U.S. Air Force plane crashes in Taliban-held territory in Afghanistan 12 Iraqi Protesters Killed, 230 Injured in 24 Hours
العربية
Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost
Wednesday، 29 January 2020 06:14 PM

How to protect your children from coronavirus

e4ffeb53-ac56-467e-b255-162d8658cacd_16x9_788x442

The coronavirus is currently classified as an epidemic and continues to spread.

 

The virus, also known corona, began in Wuhan, China, and has infected nearly 6,000 people worldwide, killing over 130 people and reaching the level of an epidemic. Children are one of the most at risk demographic groups to contract the virus.

Advice for parents and caregivers on protecting children from the coronavirus
“There are no specific measures for those people in the most vulnerable categories, but we are advising anyone to use a number of precautionary measures,” said Mark Parrish, Regional Medical Director of International SOS, a medical and travel security services firm.

Here are some measures to help protect vulnerable people from coronavirus, based on recommendations from the World Health Organization and Healthychildren.org:

- Frequently wash their hands with soap and water or alcohol-based hand rub. Parents and carers who are in contact with the elderly, children, or people with weakened immune systems should also wash their hands frequently too.
- Keep children away from others who are sick and keep them at home if they are ill.

- Teach children to be hygienic when coughing and sneezing, using tissues or their arm or elbow – not their hands. Throw the tissues away afterwards.
- Clean and disinfect your home, especially surfaces with which children frequently come into contact.

- When cooking, ensure good food safety practices, such as using different chopping boards and knives for raw meat and cooked food and washing your hands between handling raw meat. Make sure meat and eggs are thoroughly cooked through.

- When visiting live markets in areas currently experiencing cases of novel coronavirus, avoid direct unprotected contact with live animals and surfaces in contact with animals.

- If a person feels unwell, contact a medical practitioner immediately.

Related Stories
Read
OnGnDHS6

Coronavirus spreads as U.S. evacuees return from Wuhan 29 January 2020 06:27 PM

Abul Gheit

Trump's plan indicates a great waste of Palestinians rights: Arab League 29 January 2020 01:20 PM

Corona

Chinese family diagnosed with virus in UAE, first known cases in Middle East 29 January 2020 01:17 PM

773x435_cmsv2_0d3950c2-8da3-5686-93af-cbd00c485db0-4468446

Magnitude 7.7 earthquake strikes between Cuba and Jamaica 29 January 2020 10:29 AM

3f65c46dd33fa03358591c2e119631c2_L

Trump Announces Middle East Peace Plan 29 January 2020 02:17 AM

Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, a Turkish President of Turkey

Turkey says to retaliate against any attack by Syrian government on Idlib 28 January 2020 06:50 PM

Iran parliament

Iran lawmakers call for debate on quitting nuclear arms treaty 28 January 2020 06:46 PM

Maarat al-Numan

Syria government forces enter town south of Idlib: war monitor 28 January 2020 06:41 PM

Comments