Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost

Wednesday, 29 January 2020
Breaking
Coronavirus spreads as U.S. evacuees return from Wuhan Iraq weighs larger NATO role to replace US-led coalition How to protect your children from coronavirus Downing of jet in Iran reveals Republic’s wider woes Iraqi TV Station Suspended for Protest Coverage Trump Announces Middle East Peace Plan Another Iraqi Journalist Assassinated in Baghdad US halts weapons deliveries to Iraq amid tensions with Baghdad U.S. Air Force plane crashes in Taliban-held territory in Afghanistan 12 Iraqi Protesters Killed, 230 Injured in 24 Hours
العربية
Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost
Wednesday، 29 January 2020 06:05 PM

Germany provides additional $2.2M for mine clearance in Iraq

12
Germany is the latest country to donate additional funds for mine clearance efforts in Iraq with a USD 2.2 million contribution.

The United Nations Mine Action Service (UNMAS) confirmed the donation in an official statement on Wednesday, noting that the war against the so-called Islamic State in Iraq “has resulted in complex and extensive explosive hazard contamination.”

UNMAS added that the security risks of dormant mines have prevented the 5.8 million displaced persons, who fled the Islamic State’s threat in 2014, from returning to their areas of origin.

“The continued threat of destabilization is significantly heightened through the presence of explosive hazards, particularly in residential and rural communities,” the statement read.

In the statement, German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas described UNMAS’ work as “a crucial contribution” to enable displaced persons to return home.

Germany’s contribution follows a French donation of 600,000 Euros toward mine removal in Iraq.

Read More: France contributes additional 600K Euros for mine removal in Iraq

Large swaths of territory the Islamic State once held in Iraq still contain explosive ordnances.

Iraq declared victory over the terrorist organization in late 2017 but still faces challenges in clearing areas seized by the group from mines and explosives. It has also created issues for displaced Iraqis who cannot return home in compromised areas due to the lack of security.

Related Article: UN says over 70 percent of mines still under rubble in Iraq post-ISIS

According to statistics from Iraq’s Ministry of Immigration, only about three million people out of over five million have returned to their homes with the rest remaining in camps in the Kurdistan Region.

Unexploded weaponry is the most significant challenge Iraqi authorities face regarding the return of displaced people to their areas, especially in the provinces of Nineveh and Kirkuk.
Related Stories
Read
iraq

Iraq weighs larger NATO role to replace US-led coalition 29 January 2020 06:23 PM

12

Iraq protesters shut down government offices in Diwaniya 29 January 2020 05:59 PM

12

US military aircraft reportedly crashes in Iraq 29 January 2020 05:55 PM

12

Japan, U.S. evacuate citizens from China as virus spreads 29 January 2020 05:48 PM

17f9d9d3e9b8a60109a885ec09882664_L

Iraqi TV Station Suspended for Protest Coverage 29 January 2020 02:18 AM

3812c524f8768f5f6b4fadbf0898efc6_L

Another Iraqi Journalist Assassinated in Baghdad 29 January 2020 02:14 AM

Iraqi-Army-in-western-Anbar-954x516

US halts weapons deliveries to Iraq amid tensions with Baghdad 29 January 2020 12:51 AM

electricity

Iraq looking at alternatives to Iranian natural gas: Ministry 28 January 2020 11:53 PM

Comments