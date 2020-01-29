Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost

Wednesday, 29 January 2020
Breaking
Coronavirus spreads as U.S. evacuees return from Wuhan Iraq weighs larger NATO role to replace US-led coalition How to protect your children from coronavirus Downing of jet in Iran reveals Republic’s wider woes Iraqi TV Station Suspended for Protest Coverage Trump Announces Middle East Peace Plan Another Iraqi Journalist Assassinated in Baghdad US halts weapons deliveries to Iraq amid tensions with Baghdad U.S. Air Force plane crashes in Taliban-held territory in Afghanistan 12 Iraqi Protesters Killed, 230 Injured in 24 Hours
العربية
Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost
Wednesday، 29 January 2020 05:55 PM

US military aircraft reportedly crashes in Iraq

12

According to Alforat News, an American C-27J transport aircraft has crashed west of al-Anbar province.

The report noted that no Iraqi or American official has commented on the incident yet, adding that four of the crew on board have also been killed.

The report comes as an American spy plane, a Bombardier E-11A, came down in Afghanistan early Monday. The Taliban claimed to have brought it down, however, a US defense official claimed that a preliminary probe showed there was a mechanical error. Neither US officials nor any members of the international force in Afghanistan have visited the site of the crash.

US media broke their partial news blackout on the incident, with some reporting the crash late on Monday.

The aircraft has been identified as Bombardier E-11A belonging to the US Air Force. It is the military variant of the civil Bombardier BD-700 Global Express for use as an overhead communications-relay platform in Southwest Asia.

Related Stories
Read
iraq

Iraq weighs larger NATO role to replace US-led coalition 29 January 2020 06:23 PM

12

Germany provides additional $2.2M for mine clearance in Iraq 29 January 2020 06:05 PM

12

Iraq protesters shut down government offices in Diwaniya 29 January 2020 05:59 PM

12

Japan, U.S. evacuate citizens from China as virus spreads 29 January 2020 05:48 PM

17f9d9d3e9b8a60109a885ec09882664_L

Iraqi TV Station Suspended for Protest Coverage 29 January 2020 02:18 AM

3812c524f8768f5f6b4fadbf0898efc6_L

Another Iraqi Journalist Assassinated in Baghdad 29 January 2020 02:14 AM

Iraqi-Army-in-western-Anbar-954x516

US halts weapons deliveries to Iraq amid tensions with Baghdad 29 January 2020 12:51 AM

electricity

Iraq looking at alternatives to Iranian natural gas: Ministry 28 January 2020 11:53 PM

Comments