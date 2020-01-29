Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost

Wednesday, 29 January 2020
Breaking
Coronavirus spreads as U.S. evacuees return from Wuhan Iraq weighs larger NATO role to replace US-led coalition How to protect your children from coronavirus Downing of jet in Iran reveals Republic’s wider woes Iraqi TV Station Suspended for Protest Coverage Trump Announces Middle East Peace Plan Another Iraqi Journalist Assassinated in Baghdad US halts weapons deliveries to Iraq amid tensions with Baghdad U.S. Air Force plane crashes in Taliban-held territory in Afghanistan 12 Iraqi Protesters Killed, 230 Injured in 24 Hours
العربية
Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost
Wednesday، 29 January 2020 01:17 PM

Chinese family diagnosed with virus in UAE, first known cases in Middle East

Corona

A family from China’s central city of Wuhan staying in the United Arab Emirates has been diagnosed with the new coronavirus, the UAE health ministry said on Wednesday, the first known case in the Middle East. 


The virus originated in Wuhan, capital of China’s Hubei province, and has killed at least 132 people in China. The UAE is a major air transport hub, with Dubai ranked the world’s third busiest and the hub of Emirates airline. 


It was not immediately clear how many family members had been infected or when they arrived in the UAE. 


The ministry of health and the government communications office did not immediately respond to a request for comment. 


The family members were in a stable condition and under medical observation, the ministry said in English and Arabic statements on Twitter. 


The statement did not say where the family was being treated. The UAE is a country of seven emirates, though the majority of the population lives in Abu Dhabi and Dubai. 


The ministry said it was “working around the clock to immediately report any new cases”. 


Nearly 60 cases have been reported in 15 other countries, including the United States, France and Singapore. 


Fears of the spreading virus have already pushed airlines to reduce flights to China. Emirates said on Wednesday its flights were operating normally.

Related Stories
Read
OnGnDHS6

Coronavirus spreads as U.S. evacuees return from Wuhan 29 January 2020 06:27 PM

e4ffeb53-ac56-467e-b255-162d8658cacd_16x9_788x442

How to protect your children from coronavirus 29 January 2020 06:14 PM

Abul Gheit

Trump's plan indicates a great waste of Palestinians rights: Arab League 29 January 2020 01:20 PM

773x435_cmsv2_0d3950c2-8da3-5686-93af-cbd00c485db0-4468446

Magnitude 7.7 earthquake strikes between Cuba and Jamaica 29 January 2020 10:29 AM

3f65c46dd33fa03358591c2e119631c2_L

Trump Announces Middle East Peace Plan 29 January 2020 02:17 AM

Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, a Turkish President of Turkey

Turkey says to retaliate against any attack by Syrian government on Idlib 28 January 2020 06:50 PM

Iran parliament

Iran lawmakers call for debate on quitting nuclear arms treaty 28 January 2020 06:46 PM

Maarat al-Numan

Syria government forces enter town south of Idlib: war monitor 28 January 2020 06:41 PM

Comments