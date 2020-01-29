Iraqi TV Station Suspended for Protest Coverage

Iraqi authorities have ordered a one-month suspension for al-Dijla TV station for covering the anti-government protests in the past few months, media and police sources were cited as saying.

Al-Dijlah has at least 80 employees working at the Baghdad bureau and 50 others at the station's headquarters located in Amman.

"Interior ministry forces fully shut down Al-Dijla's office in Baghdad last night and respectfully asked the staff to leave," a source from the broadcaster told AFP.

Meanwhile, an official from the ministry of interior confirmed the report that the security forces had stormed the office in the neighborhood of Jadiriyah, east of Baghdad, on Monday.

One of the employees spoke on condition of anonymity to AFP and pointed out that the authorities in Jordan had ordered to halt the operations in the station's main office.

"The Iraqi government requested from Jordan that it halts the station's broadcasting for a month based on an Iraqi complaint," he said.