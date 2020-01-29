Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost

Wednesday, 29 January 2020
Breaking
Downing of jet in Iran reveals Republic’s wider woes Iraqi TV Station Suspended for Protest Coverage Trump Announces Middle East Peace Plan Another Iraqi Journalist Assassinated in Baghdad US halts weapons deliveries to Iraq amid tensions with Baghdad U.S. Air Force plane crashes in Taliban-held territory in Afghanistan 12 Iraqi Protesters Killed, 230 Injured in 24 Hours Women in Iraq...between nation-building and fragmentation Two Iraq Protesters Killed as Anti-Government Unrest Persists NATO Aims to Add Personnel to Iraq Mission From Coalition Fighting ISIS
العربية
Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost
Wednesday، 29 January 2020 02:18 AM

Iraqi TV Station Suspended for Protest Coverage

17f9d9d3e9b8a60109a885ec09882664_L

Iraqi authorities have ordered a one-month suspension for al-Dijla TV station for covering the anti-government protests in the past few months, media and police sources were cited as saying.

Al-Dijlah has at least 80 employees working at the Baghdad bureau and 50 others at the station's headquarters located in Amman.

"Interior ministry forces fully shut down Al-Dijla's office in Baghdad last night and respectfully asked the staff to leave," a source from the broadcaster told AFP.

Meanwhile, an official from the ministry of interior confirmed the report that the security forces had stormed the office in the neighborhood of Jadiriyah, east of Baghdad, on Monday.

One of the employees spoke on condition of anonymity to AFP and pointed out that the authorities in Jordan had ordered to halt the operations in the station's main office.
"The Iraqi government requested from Jordan that it halts the station's broadcasting for a month based on an Iraqi complaint," he said.

Related Stories
Read
3812c524f8768f5f6b4fadbf0898efc6_L

Another Iraqi Journalist Assassinated in Baghdad 29 January 2020 02:14 AM

Iraqi-Army-in-western-Anbar-954x516

US halts weapons deliveries to Iraq amid tensions with Baghdad 29 January 2020 12:51 AM

electricity

Iraq looking at alternatives to Iranian natural gas: Ministry 28 January 2020 11:53 PM

Iraqi intelligence arrest ISIS terrorist in Anbar

U.N. criticizes Iraq trials of ISIS 'members', including human shields 28 January 2020 06:25 PM

12

Pompeo says US is ready to take action against Assad and those who help him 28 January 2020 02:25 PM

12

Iran Launches Drone, Missile Strikes on Iraqi Kurds 28 January 2020 02:06 PM

12

Pompeo Urges Syrian, Russian, And Iranian Forces To Halt Idlib Offensive 28 January 2020 02:04 PM

12

1 injured in nighttime attack on US Embassy in Baghdad 28 January 2020 02:01 PM

Comments