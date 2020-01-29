Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost

Wednesday, 29 January 2020
Wednesday، 29 January 2020 02:17 AM

Trump Announces Middle East Peace Plan

US President Donald Trump announced on Thursday his Middle East peace plan, based on which Jerusalem will stay as Israel's undivided capital.

Speaking at the White House alongside Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu, the US top official, however, proposed an independent Palestinian state and the recognition of Israeli sovereignty over the West Bank settlements, as cited by BBC News.

Trump pointed out that his proposals "could be the last opportunity" for Palestinians.

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas, rejected Trump's proposals, and said that he considers them as a "conspiracy".

"I say to Trump and Netanyahu: Jerusalem is not for sale, all our rights are not for sale and are not for bargain. And your deal, the conspiracy, will not pass," he said in a televised address from Ramallah in the West Bank, according to BBC.

