Wednesday, 29 January 2020
Wednesday، 29 January 2020 02:14 AM

Another Iraqi Journalist Assassinated in Baghdad

Iraqi journalist Mohammed Hussein Alwan was killed by a group of armed men in central Baghdad on Tuesday.

Eyewitnesses told Iraqi news outlets that Alwan was shot dead by a group of masked men outside his home in Baghdad’s Binuk neighborhood.

The perpetrators managed to take the flight before police and security forces arrived at the scene.

Alwan was also a university professor, teaching at renowned Al-Mustansiriyah University in Baghdad.

His assassination comes amid anti-government protests which have grown violent since the beginning last October.



