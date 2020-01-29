Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost

Wednesday, 29 January 2020
Breaking
US halts weapons deliveries to Iraq amid tensions with Baghdad U.S. Air Force plane crashes in Taliban-held territory in Afghanistan 12 Iraqi Protesters Killed, 230 Injured in 24 Hours Women in Iraq...between nation-building and fragmentation Two Iraq Protesters Killed as Anti-Government Unrest Persists NATO Aims to Add Personnel to Iraq Mission From Coalition Fighting ISIS Iraq says attack on U.S. embassy won't affect relations with Washington Iraq protesters rebuild torched camps as rocket attack sparks fears Iraq Protests: A Dozen Killed, Hundreds Injured in Two Days Iraqi Caretaker PM Condemns Rocket Attack on US Embassy
العربية
Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost
Wednesday، 29 January 2020 12:51 AM

US halts weapons deliveries to Iraq amid tensions with Baghdad

Iraqi-Army-in-western-Anbar-954x516

The United States stopped all weapons deliveries to Iraq in the midst of the growing tensions with the government in Baghdad, the US-based Inside Defense news site reported.

 

The freeze includes halting supplies for the new F-16 fleet, the report said on Monday citing Air Force spokesperson Brian Brackens.

The Pentagon will resume shipments “when the environment in Iraq is safe enough,” Brackens said, according to the report.

On Sunday, three missiles landed on the US embassy’s territory in Baghdad, with one of the missiles hitting the embassy’s restaurant. Several people were reportedly injured.

In early January, the Iraqi parliament voted to expel all foreign forces from the country and also raised the voice for ceasing cooperation with the international coalition.

This came as a response to Washington’s operation, in which Abu Mahdi Muhandis, the deputy commander of the Iraqi Shia militia, and Qassem Soleimani, an Iranian top general – both allegedly involved in the attack on the US embassy in Baghdad on 31 December – were killed.

Washington has threatened that it will impose sanctions on Iraq if the US forces are expelled. Meanwhile, when Salih met with US President Donald Trump on Wednesday, the latter reiterated US’s support for stability in Iraq.


Related Stories
Read
electricity

Iraq looking at alternatives to Iranian natural gas: Ministry 28 January 2020 11:53 PM

Iraqi intelligence arrest ISIS terrorist in Anbar

U.N. criticizes Iraq trials of ISIS 'members', including human shields 28 January 2020 06:25 PM

12

Pompeo says US is ready to take action against Assad and those who help him 28 January 2020 02:25 PM

12

Iran Launches Drone, Missile Strikes on Iraqi Kurds 28 January 2020 02:06 PM

12

Pompeo Urges Syrian, Russian, And Iranian Forces To Halt Idlib Offensive 28 January 2020 02:04 PM

12

1 injured in nighttime attack on US Embassy in Baghdad 28 January 2020 02:01 PM

12

Najaf protesters gives Parliament 4 days to implement 3 demands 28 January 2020 01:55 PM

5d05b7cb0978be01dbd5b1e7478a1090_L

12 Iraqi Protesters Killed, 230 Injured in 24 Hours 27 January 2020 06:25 PM

Comments