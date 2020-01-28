Iraq looking at alternatives to Iranian natural gas: Ministry

The Spokesman of Iraq's Electricity Ministry has said that Iraq is searching for alternatives to generate the electricity it needs, including developing its own natural gas production, because Iran is now exporting only a fraction of the natural gas agreed upon for the current year.



Speaking to Al Sabah newspaper, Ahmed al-Abadi said Iran is currently exporting only around three million cubic meters of natural gas to Iraq out of the agreed 25 million cubic meters quota for the current year.



According to an agreement signed between the two countries in 2011 Iran must deliver 50 million cubic meters of natural gas to Iraq per day. But Iran's production is apparently not enough to satisfy domestic demand and full export commitments.



Iraq heavily relies on Iranian natural gas imports to fuel its power plants as its own resources have not been developed.