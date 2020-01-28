Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost

Wednesday, 29 January 2020
Tuesday، 28 January 2020

Iran lawmakers call for debate on quitting nuclear arms treaty

A group of Iranian lawmakers on Tuesday asked parliament to debate a motion for Iran to quit a treaty governing global nuclear arms control, a move apparently aimed at pressuring European powers to salvage Tehran’s own 2015 nuclear deal.

 

A report on the assembly’s news site ICANA said a minimum number of MPs had signed a request to parliament’s managers to arrange a debate on the motion for Iran to take the far-reaching step of leaving the nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT). 


Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said last week that Iran could withdraw from the NPT if European countries refer the country to the U.N. Security Council over the 2015 deal, a move that would overturn diplomacy in Tehran’s turbulent relations with Western powers. 


Lawmakers in the past have sometimes withdrawn their signatures seeking debates on motions about nuclear and other issues. 

To become a law, the proposal would have to be passed by lawmakers in two readings and then ratified by the Guardian Council, a body that is in charge of ensuring bills do not contradict religious laws or Iran’s constitution. 


Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, the highest authority in the Islamic Republic, has the final say on all state matters like Tehran’s nuclear policy.



