Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost

Wednesday, 29 January 2020
Breaking
US halts weapons deliveries to Iraq amid tensions with Baghdad U.S. Air Force plane crashes in Taliban-held territory in Afghanistan 12 Iraqi Protesters Killed, 230 Injured in 24 Hours Women in Iraq...between nation-building and fragmentation Two Iraq Protesters Killed as Anti-Government Unrest Persists NATO Aims to Add Personnel to Iraq Mission From Coalition Fighting ISIS Iraq says attack on U.S. embassy won't affect relations with Washington Iraq protesters rebuild torched camps as rocket attack sparks fears Iraq Protests: A Dozen Killed, Hundreds Injured in Two Days Iraqi Caretaker PM Condemns Rocket Attack on US Embassy
العربية
Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost
Tuesday، 28 January 2020 06:41 PM

Syria government forces enter town south of Idlib: war monitor

Maarat al-Numan

Syrian government forces entered a town south of Idlib city on Tuesday, in a significant advance for President Bashar al-Assad as he seeks to recapture rebel-held territory in the country’s northwest, a war monitor and pro-government media said. 


Government forces entered Maarat al-Numan and were combing its districts, the pro-Damascus al-Watan newspaper in a post on Telegram. The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said via WhatsApp that there were clashes between rebels and the government forces who entered backed by air strikes.

Related Stories
Read
Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, a Turkish President of Turkey

Turkey says to retaliate against any attack by Syrian government on Idlib 28 January 2020 06:50 PM

Iran parliament

Iran lawmakers call for debate on quitting nuclear arms treaty 28 January 2020 06:46 PM

12

China builds hospital in four days as coronavirus death toll passes 100 28 January 2020 02:29 PM

12

12 killed, 2 injured in gas clyinder blast in Lahore 28 January 2020 02:10 PM

12

Qatar Emir appoints new PM 28 January 2020 01:40 PM

Ali Ghanem

Militants attack Syria's Banias refinery: oil ministry 27 January 2020 10:47 PM

fire

8 dead in US boat dock fire: fire chief 27 January 2020 09:32 PM

us army1

France urges US to keep troops fighting terrorists in Africa's Sahel 27 January 2020 09:30 PM

Comments