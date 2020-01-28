Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost

Wednesday, 29 January 2020
Tuesday، 28 January 2020

China builds hospital in four days as coronavirus death toll passes 100

A new hospital in China to combat the coronavirus is starting to take shape after just four days of construction.

The building in Wuhan, where the outbreak began, is already nearing completion as the Chinese death toll from the virus went past 100 and it claimed its first victim in Beijing.

Germany confirmed its first case of the coronavirus, only the fourth so far in Europe.

Construction teams have worked tirelessly to build the 1,000-bed hospital in Wuhan and expect to finish the building by the end of the week.

It will be named Huoshenshan, meaning Fire God Mountain Hospital. It is expected to take its first patients on February 3.

China is building four new hospitals to deal with the coronavirus outbreak.

On Tuesday, the country’s National Health Commission said the death toll from the coronavirus has risen to 106.

