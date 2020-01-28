Pompeo says US is ready to take action against Assad and those who help him

The US stands ready to take the most decisive diplomatic and economic measures against the Syrian authorities and the states that support them amid the attacks attributed to them against the residents of Idlib and Aleppo provinces, the US Secretary of State Mlke Pompeo said in a statemenet.



The US is following with serious concern the situation in northwestern Syria, where the combined forces of Russia, the Iranian regime, the Lebanese Shiite Hezbollah regime and the Syrian President Bashar Assad’s regime have reportedly carried out large-scale attacks on residents of Idlib province and the western part of the province of Aleppo. It is reported that these forces conduct indiscriminate aerial bombardments and ground attacks, resulting in thousands of civilians being fired at in the city of Maarat al-Numan, with the result that they have nowhere to flee. Tens of thousands are reportedly fleeing their homes, said the chief of American diplomacy. He provided neither evidence of the allegations nor the sources from which he obtained this information.



Earlier, the head of the Russian Center for the Reconciliation of the warring parties, Major General Yuri Borenkov, said that a number of information resources about the attacks allegedly inflicted by Russian aircraft on civilian targets in the Idlib de-escalation zone are untrue. According to him, since the beginning of the ceasefire of the Russian Aerospace Forces, there have been no sorties.



The US is ready to take the most decisive diplomatic and economic measures against the Assad regime and any state or person that contributes to its brutal agenda, the Secretary of State said in a statement.



The US condemns these unjustified attacks on residents of northwestern Syria. They call for an immediate ceasefire and full access to the affected areas of humanitarian organizations to alleviate the suffering of hundreds of thousands of people fleeing the ongoing bombing, said Pompeo.



According to him, the actions of Russia, Iran, Hezbollah and the Syrian army directly impede the establishment of a ceasefire in northern Syria, as called for by UN Security Council resolution 2254, as well as the safe return of hundreds of thousands of displaced persons in northern Syria to their homes.