Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost

Wednesday, 29 January 2020
Breaking
US halts weapons deliveries to Iraq amid tensions with Baghdad U.S. Air Force plane crashes in Taliban-held territory in Afghanistan 12 Iraqi Protesters Killed, 230 Injured in 24 Hours Women in Iraq...between nation-building and fragmentation Two Iraq Protesters Killed as Anti-Government Unrest Persists NATO Aims to Add Personnel to Iraq Mission From Coalition Fighting ISIS Iraq says attack on U.S. embassy won't affect relations with Washington Iraq protesters rebuild torched camps as rocket attack sparks fears Iraq Protests: A Dozen Killed, Hundreds Injured in Two Days Iraqi Caretaker PM Condemns Rocket Attack on US Embassy
العربية
Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost
Tuesday، 28 January 2020 02:04 PM

Pompeo Urges Syrian, Russian, And Iranian Forces To Halt Idlib Offensive

12
The United States has expressed concern and called for an immediate cease-fire in northwestern Syria where the combined forces of Russia, Iranian proxies, and the Syrian government are reportedly conducting an assault on the Idlib and Aleppo provinces.

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said in a statement on January 27 the military assault is causing a humanitarian crisis affecting “hundreds of thousands” of civilians in Idlib Province, the last rebel stronghold where millions have taken refuge after fleeing other parts of Syria during its nearly nine-year civil war.

Pompeo said these forces “are conducting indiscriminate aerial bombardment and ground attacks that have trapped thousands of civilians under bombardment in Marat an-Numan, leaving them nowhere to flee.”

He blamed the “destabilizing actions of Russia, the Iranian regime” and Syrian President Bashar al-Assad for directly preventing the establishment of a cease-fire in northern Syria, as called for in a UN Security Council resolution.

Assad’s renewed push to recapture rebel-held territory started on December 19 and his forces have regained control over 46 settlements covering 320 square kilometers.

“The United States condemns these unjustifiable attacks against the people of northwest Syria,” Pompeo said. “We call for an immediate cease-fire and full access to the affected areas by humanitarian organizations to alleviate the suffering of the hundreds of thousands that have fled the incessant bombing.”
Related Stories
Read
Iraqi-Army-in-western-Anbar-954x516

US halts weapons deliveries to Iraq amid tensions with Baghdad 29 January 2020 12:51 AM

electricity

Iraq looking at alternatives to Iranian natural gas: Ministry 28 January 2020 11:53 PM

Iraqi intelligence arrest ISIS terrorist in Anbar

U.N. criticizes Iraq trials of ISIS 'members', including human shields 28 January 2020 06:25 PM

12

Pompeo says US is ready to take action against Assad and those who help him 28 January 2020 02:25 PM

12

Iran Launches Drone, Missile Strikes on Iraqi Kurds 28 January 2020 02:06 PM

12

1 injured in nighttime attack on US Embassy in Baghdad 28 January 2020 02:01 PM

12

Najaf protesters gives Parliament 4 days to implement 3 demands 28 January 2020 01:55 PM

5d05b7cb0978be01dbd5b1e7478a1090_L

12 Iraqi Protesters Killed, 230 Injured in 24 Hours 27 January 2020 06:25 PM

Comments