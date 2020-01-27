Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost

Tuesday, 28 January 2020
Monday، 27 January 2020 08:27 PM

Iran pained by Europe's dispute mechanism on nuclear deal

zarif

The European dispute mechanism has apparently pained Iran that Tehran, who has reduced commitments to the nuclear deal, said Britain, France and Germany had shown "racism" by activating the mechanism, AFP reported.

In a televised speech in Tehran, Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif slammed the "illusion" that "only the blue-eyed" could benefit from international law.


In the face of "repeated violations by the United States and Europe, Iran does not have the right to use Article 36 (of the deal) despite several written notifications to European officials," Zarif said, without elaborating how Iran had been denied that right.

