12 Iraqi Protesters Killed, 230 Injured in 24 Hours

At least 12 protesters were killed and 230 others were wounded by security forces across Iraq within the past 24 hours, Iraq’s Independent Commission for Human Rights confirmed on Monday.

The majority of the casualties and injury toll are reported from Baghdad, Dhi Qar and Basra provinces where massive protests are underway.

According to the commission, security forces have also arrested 89 protesters within the same period in different provinces.

The Iraqi government has launched a heavy security crackdown to end the months-long protests, apparently by using force, after influential Shia cleric and populist politician Muqtada al-Sadr dropped support for the anti-government protests.

Sadr organized a massive separate demonstration in Baghdad last Friday to call on the government to expel US troops from Iraq.