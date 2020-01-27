Deth toll among Iraqi demonstrations victims rises to 13

In Baghdad, new casualty figures from the last couple of days reveal that at least nine people were killed, and 49 more were wounded.



At least 75 people were shot and wounded in ongoing protests in Nasariya. Another 100 were affected by tear gas.



Four protesters were killed, and about 37 protesters were wounded in Basra. A witness estimated about 2,000 people attended a protest on Sunday despite violence on Saturday.

A rocket attack on the U.S. Embassy in Baghdad left one cafeteria worker with injuries.