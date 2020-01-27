Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost

Tuesday, 28 January 2020
Monday، 27 January 2020 05:40 PM

Foreign Ministry says working to evacuate students from Coronavirus-affected city in China:

The Iraqi Foreign Ministry has said measures will be taken to bring back the students who are still in Wuhan, the Chinese city affected by Coronavirus outbreak.


In remarks on Monday, spokesperson Ahmed Sahaf said around 90 Iraqi nationals, including students, have so far been evacuated from Wuhan, while 63 others are still there.


The ministry, according to Sahaf, is following the issue with “great interest” and it is working to bring back the remaining citizens safely.


Minister Mohammed Ali al-Hakim had ordered the Iraqi embassy in China to form an operation room to maintain contact with and, ultimately, evacuate the students, the ministry said previously.


So far there has been no cases of Iraqi citizens infected with the virus.

