Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost

Tuesday, 28 January 2020
Breaking
U.S. Air Force plane crashes in Taliban-held territory in Afghanistan 12 Iraqi Protesters Killed, 230 Injured in 24 Hours Women in Iraq...between nation-building and fragmentation Two Iraq Protesters Killed as Anti-Government Unrest Persists NATO Aims to Add Personnel to Iraq Mission From Coalition Fighting ISIS Iraq says attack on U.S. embassy won't affect relations with Washington Iraq protesters rebuild torched camps as rocket attack sparks fears Iraq Protests: A Dozen Killed, Hundreds Injured in Two Days Iraqi Caretaker PM Condemns Rocket Attack on US Embassy Five persons injured in missile attack on US embassy in Baghdad
العربية
Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost
Monday، 27 January 2020 04:33 PM

Turkey probes dozens over quake social media posts

quake in Turkey
Turkish prosecutors are investigating dozens of people for “provocative” social media messages about the deadly earthquake in eastern Turkey, reports said Monday.
The death toll from Friday’s quake in Elazig province had reached 39 people as hopes dimmed of finding more survivors amid the rubble.
The Ankara prosecutor’s office is checking 50 individuals on suspicion of “spreading fear and panic” and “insulting the Turkish people, the Turkish republic and the state institutions,” the Hurriyet daily said.
The suspects are accused of sharing fake images about the quake on social media.
Turkish authorities were winding up their rescue efforts on Monday.
Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu told reporters that 24,000 tents had been provided, 1,000 container shelters were being built, and funds released to repair damaged buildings.
Thirty-five of the victims died in Elazig and four in the neighboring province of Malatya, officials said.
Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said 86 injured were still being treated in hospitals — 18 of them in intensive care units.
Related Stories
Read
Ali Ghanem

Militants attack Syria's Banias refinery: oil ministry 27 January 2020 10:47 PM

fire

8 dead in US boat dock fire: fire chief 27 January 2020 09:32 PM

us army1

France urges US to keep troops fighting terrorists in Africa's Sahel 27 January 2020 09:30 PM

houthi2

Yemen's Houthi elements occupy key route in deadly clashes 27 January 2020 09:16 PM

sec

Envoys in Iraq urge credible probe into deaths 27 January 2020 08:54 PM

trump2

Trump says will unveil Middle East peace plan to Israel 27 January 2020 08:37 PM

zarif

Iran pained by Europe's dispute mechanism on nuclear deal 27 January 2020 08:27 PM

trump

Trump shows optimism toward Israeli-Palestinian peace plan 27 January 2020 08:23 PM

Comments