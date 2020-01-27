Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost

Tuesday, 28 January 2020
Monday، 27 January 2020 02:39 PM

Russia: Striking US embassy in Baghdad is not permissible

The Russian Foreign Ministry, commenting on striking the American embassy in Baghdad on Sunday, said that the local authorities should provide security for all diplomatic agencies.

"The security of any diplomatic establishment must definitely be guaranteed. We do not consider that it is permissible to go outside and (exceed) this standard," Russia's Deputy Foreign Minister, Sergei Ryabkov said in press statements today.

It is noteworthy that five (unknown source) missiles fell on Sunday in the Green Zone in central Baghdad, and that one of them landed in the vicinity of the American embassy.
