Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost

Tuesday, 28 January 2020
Breaking
U.S. Air Force plane crashes in Taliban-held territory in Afghanistan 12 Iraqi Protesters Killed, 230 Injured in 24 Hours Women in Iraq...between nation-building and fragmentation Two Iraq Protesters Killed as Anti-Government Unrest Persists NATO Aims to Add Personnel to Iraq Mission From Coalition Fighting ISIS Iraq says attack on U.S. embassy won't affect relations with Washington Iraq protesters rebuild torched camps as rocket attack sparks fears Iraq Protests: A Dozen Killed, Hundreds Injured in Two Days Iraqi Caretaker PM Condemns Rocket Attack on US Embassy Five persons injured in missile attack on US embassy in Baghdad
العربية
Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost
Monday، 27 January 2020 02:22 PM

Helicopter crashes amid foggy conditions, killing Kobe Bryant and eight others

aa-kobe_helicopter_crash_best_-1
A helicopter that crashed during cloudy and foggy conditions in the Los Angeles area resulted in nine fatalities, including the legendary basketball player Kobe Bryant and his 13-year-old daughter Gianna Bryant.

The crash occurred around 10:00 a.m. PST on Sunday and footage from the LA County Sheriff’s Department shows fog in the area.

The LA County Sheriff’s Department confirms that there are no survivors and that the cause of the crash has yet to be determined because the investigation is still ongoing.
The helicopter burst into flames when it crashed and then started a brush fire that was quickly contained.

Daryl Osby, the Los Angeles County fire chief, said the crash site was difficult to access and that firefighters had to hike to the area, as reported by The New York Times.

“A Pacific flow overnight on Saturday allowed fog to develop along the San Gabriel mountains north of Los Angeles, which persisted through much of the day on Sunday,” explains Weather Network meteorologist Kevin MacKay.

Bryant was considered to be one of the best players in NBA history and in his 20-year career with the Lakers, Bryant won five NBA championships and was named an NBA all-star 18 times. Officials from the NBA and fans have begun to express their condolences and fond memories on social media.
Related Stories
Read
Ali Ghanem

Militants attack Syria's Banias refinery: oil ministry 27 January 2020 10:47 PM

fire

8 dead in US boat dock fire: fire chief 27 January 2020 09:32 PM

us army1

France urges US to keep troops fighting terrorists in Africa's Sahel 27 January 2020 09:30 PM

houthi2

Yemen's Houthi elements occupy key route in deadly clashes 27 January 2020 09:16 PM

sec

Envoys in Iraq urge credible probe into deaths 27 January 2020 08:54 PM

trump2

Trump says will unveil Middle East peace plan to Israel 27 January 2020 08:37 PM

zarif

Iran pained by Europe's dispute mechanism on nuclear deal 27 January 2020 08:27 PM

trump

Trump shows optimism toward Israeli-Palestinian peace plan 27 January 2020 08:23 PM

Comments