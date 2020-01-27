Helicopter crashes amid foggy conditions, killing Kobe Bryant and eight others

A helicopter that crashed during cloudy and foggy conditions in the Los Angeles area resulted in nine fatalities, including the legendary basketball player Kobe Bryant and his 13-year-old daughter Gianna Bryant.



The crash occurred around 10:00 a.m. PST on Sunday and footage from the LA County Sheriff’s Department shows fog in the area.



The LA County Sheriff’s Department confirms that there are no survivors and that the cause of the crash has yet to be determined because the investigation is still ongoing.

The helicopter burst into flames when it crashed and then started a brush fire that was quickly contained.



Daryl Osby, the Los Angeles County fire chief, said the crash site was difficult to access and that firefighters had to hike to the area, as reported by The New York Times.



“A Pacific flow overnight on Saturday allowed fog to develop along the San Gabriel mountains north of Los Angeles, which persisted through much of the day on Sunday,” explains Weather Network meteorologist Kevin MacKay.



Bryant was considered to be one of the best players in NBA history and in his 20-year career with the Lakers, Bryant won five NBA championships and was named an NBA all-star 18 times. Officials from the NBA and fans have begun to express their condolences and fond memories on social media.

