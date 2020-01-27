Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost

Monday, 27 January 2020
Breaking
Iraq Protests: A Dozen Killed, Hundreds Injured in Two Days Iraqi Caretaker PM Condemns Rocket Attack on US Embassy Five persons injured in missile attack on US embassy in Baghdad Iraq Forces Use Live Rounds on Demonstrators Pope calls on Iraqi President to protect Christians Iraq's Sadr scraps anti-U.S. demonstrations "to avoid internal strife" Iraq Takes Extensive Measures for Coronavirus Checks at Border Controls Iraqi protesters defy top cleric and return to the streets Several killed as Iraqi forces raid Baghdad protest camp Three Iraq protesters killed in clashes as security forces clear streets
العربية
Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost
Monday، 27 January 2020 03:00 AM

Iraqi Caretaker PM Condemns Rocket Attack on US Embassy

1bc17dd6c697a05241ba67d5c45374a8_L

 Iraq's caretaker PM Adil Abdul Mahdi has condemned the rocket attack on the US embassy in Baghdad, saying that such incidents would harm the country's relations with its partners.

Multiple reports said that five Katyusha rockets fell inside the fortified Green Zone in the capital city, where the US embassy and other foreign diplomatic facilities are located.

"We denounce the continuation of these condemned and outlawed acts that weaken the state and undermine its sovereignty," Abdul Mahdi said in a statement, as cited by Xinhua.

Abdul Mahdi, who is also commander-in-chief of the Iraqi forces, noted that he had ordered the security forces to find the perpetrators behind the attack, reminding that such incidents would hurt Iraq's ties with its partners.

"The continuation of such irresponsible act, which makes the entire country to bear its consequences and serious repercussions, would lead to damage to the country's higher interests and its relations with its friends, which may turn Iraq to a battlefield."

He further reiterated his government's commitment to protecting "all diplomatic missions and take all necessary measures in accordance with the law."
A US official confirmed to CNN that one of the rockets hit a dining facility, pointing out that there were reportedly minor damages, as cited by AFP.

Related Stories
Read
a267b78b674516f26b2bbf2ab05a5bed_L

Iraq Protests: A Dozen Killed, Hundreds Injured in Two Days 27 January 2020 03:02 AM

us_embassy_iraq_jan27

Five persons injured in missile attack on US embassy in Baghdad 27 January 2020 02:58 AM

993c23c1ea2db167b421f08795e479e8

Thousands of Iraqis join protests despite Moqtadr Al-Sadr asking them to go home 27 January 2020 01:10 AM

304c0df8-8d8f-43e1-8be7-7862a62e6de4_16x9_788x442

Three rockets in direct hit on US embassy in Baghdad: Security sources 27 January 2020 01:00 AM

muqtada

Sadr claims he canceled protests to avoid strife 26 January 2020 06:56 PM

Maio1

Salih, Italy's FM discuss bilateral ties 26 January 2020 06:45 PM

hakim

Salih meets Ammar al-Hakim amid anti-Iran protests 26 January 2020 06:42 PM

993c23c1ea2db167b421f08795e479e8

Iraq Forces Use Live Rounds on Demonstrators 26 January 2020 06:16 PM

Comments