Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost

Monday, 27 January 2020
Breaking
Iraq Protests: A Dozen Killed, Hundreds Injured in Two Days Iraqi Caretaker PM Condemns Rocket Attack on US Embassy Five persons injured in missile attack on US embassy in Baghdad Iraq Forces Use Live Rounds on Demonstrators Pope calls on Iraqi President to protect Christians Iraq's Sadr scraps anti-U.S. demonstrations "to avoid internal strife" Iraq Takes Extensive Measures for Coronavirus Checks at Border Controls Iraqi protesters defy top cleric and return to the streets Several killed as Iraqi forces raid Baghdad protest camp Three Iraq protesters killed in clashes as security forces clear streets
العربية
Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost
Monday، 27 January 2020 01:00 AM

Three rockets in direct hit on US embassy in Baghdad: Security sources

304c0df8-8d8f-43e1-8be7-7862a62e6de4_16x9_788x442
Three out of five rockets fired on Sunday directly hit the US embassy in Iraq’s capital, a security source told AFP, including one that slammed into a cafe at dinner time.

Iraq’s security forces had earlier reported no casualties.

The diplomatic mission, which lies in Baghdad’s high-security Green Zone, has been regularly hit by rockets in recent months.

Sunday’s attack took place earlier in the day than usual and it was the first time a direct hit was reported.

The Green Zone houses government buildings and foreign missions.

Earlier, US sources revealed that rockets fell inside the embassy’s compound in Baghdad, Al Arabiya correspondent in Washington reported.

Baghdad is in the throes of mass anti-government protests.

AFP reporters heard loud thuds emanating from the western bank of the Tigris, where most foreign embassies are located.

One security source said three Katyusha rockets hit near the high-security compound while another said as many as five struck the area.

Later Iraq’s security forces said in a statement that five rockets hit the high-security Green Zone with no casualties. It did not mention the US embassy.
Related Stories
Read
a267b78b674516f26b2bbf2ab05a5bed_L

Iraq Protests: A Dozen Killed, Hundreds Injured in Two Days 27 January 2020 03:02 AM

1bc17dd6c697a05241ba67d5c45374a8_L

Iraqi Caretaker PM Condemns Rocket Attack on US Embassy 27 January 2020 03:00 AM

us_embassy_iraq_jan27

Five persons injured in missile attack on US embassy in Baghdad 27 January 2020 02:58 AM

993c23c1ea2db167b421f08795e479e8

Thousands of Iraqis join protests despite Moqtadr Al-Sadr asking them to go home 27 January 2020 01:10 AM

muqtada

Sadr claims he canceled protests to avoid strife 26 January 2020 06:56 PM

Maio1

Salih, Italy's FM discuss bilateral ties 26 January 2020 06:45 PM

hakim

Salih meets Ammar al-Hakim amid anti-Iran protests 26 January 2020 06:42 PM

993c23c1ea2db167b421f08795e479e8

Iraq Forces Use Live Rounds on Demonstrators 26 January 2020 06:16 PM

Comments