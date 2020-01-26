Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost

Sunday, 26 January 2020
Sunday، 26 January 2020 07:59 PM

Israel officially allows visits to Saudi Arabia

Israel on Sunday officially gave its citizens the right to travel to Saudi Arabia for religious and business visits, in the latest sign of warming ties between the two states.


The interior ministry's announcement will have limited practical impact, as Israelis had previously been travelling to Saudi Arabia via third countries, especially Jordan. 


But Israel had never granted official approval for such travel by both Jewish and Muslim Israelis.


Interior Minister Aryeh Deri "signed for the first time an order enabling an exit permit for Israelis to Saudi Arabia", his office said.

