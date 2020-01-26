Salih, Italy's FM discuss bilateral ties

President Barham Salih received today in Rome, Italian Foreign Minister Luigi de Maio.



Together, they discussed bilateral relations and ways to improve them in the interest of the two friendly countries.



The President stressed the need to respect Iraqi national sovereignty and parliament's decision on the presence of foreign troops in Iraq, at the same time, expressed words of thank for Italy's important contribution to the Global Coalition against ISIS.



The two leaders stressed the need to strengthen Iraq's stability and to work together to consolidate peace and security in Iraq and the region.