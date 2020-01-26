Salih meets Ammar al-Hakim amid anti-Iran protests

President Barham Salih met on Sunday in Baghdad with the Head of National Wisdom Movement Ammar al-Hakim.



The President and Hakim jointly reviewed the recent security and political situations in the country, asserted that the formation of the new government needs to be accelerated which would contribute to achieving the aspirations of the people of Iraq and addressing their legitimate demands toward undertaking the desired reforms.



It was also underlined that Iraq's sovereignty and protection of its stability and security should be preserved by all parties. Furthermore, Iraq will not be an arena of conflict for regional and international agendas.