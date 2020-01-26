Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost

Sunday, 26 January 2020
Breaking
Iraq Forces Use Live Rounds on Demonstrators Pope calls on Iraqi President to protect Christians Iraq's Sadr scraps anti-U.S. demonstrations "to avoid internal strife" Iraq Takes Extensive Measures for Coronavirus Checks at Border Controls Iraqi protesters defy top cleric and return to the streets Several killed as Iraqi forces raid Baghdad protest camp Three Iraq protesters killed in clashes as security forces clear streets Iran exploiting Iraq to achieve its regional goals Iran Says Drone Used in Soleimani Strike Came From Kuwait ‘We Are Not Going To Leave’: Iraq’s Protests Escalate
العربية
Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost
Sunday، 26 January 2020 05:35 PM

Deadly coronavirus outbreak 'getting stronger', Chinese health minister admits

11
China’s health minister has warned that the outbreak of coronavirus which has already killed 56 people worldwide appears to be getting stronger.

Ma Xiaowei said that the virus’s ability to spread was increasing and warned that officials were not clear about the risks of the virus mutating.

He added that it was likely the number of cases would continue to rise and confirmed that there have been 2,057 cases of coronavirus globally.

Chinese President Xi Jinping also warned the spread of a deadly new virus is accelerating.

During a special government meeting on the Lunar New Year public holiday he told officials China is facing a “grave situation”.

It comes as the British government warned its nationals to leave he Chinese province at the centre of the coronavirus outbreak.

The Foreign Office updated its guidance to “advise against all travel to Hubei province”, which has been on lockdown for several days as China seeks to contain the illness.

But the guidance also added: “If you are in this area and able to leave, you should do so. This is due to the ongoing novel coronavirus outbreak.”

It came as the number of people tested for coronavirus in the UK passed 30 – although there are still no confirmed cases.
Related Stories
Read
muqtada

Sadr claims he canceled protests to avoid strife 26 January 2020 06:56 PM

Maio1

Salih, Italy's FM discuss bilateral ties 26 January 2020 06:45 PM

hakim

Salih meets Ammar al-Hakim amid anti-Iran protests 26 January 2020 06:42 PM

993c23c1ea2db167b421f08795e479e8

Iraq Forces Use Live Rounds on Demonstrators 26 January 2020 06:16 PM

download (4)

Pope calls on Iraqi President to protect Christians 26 January 2020 06:15 PM

993c23c1ea2db167b421f08795e479e8

Iraq Forces Use Live Rounds on Demonstrators 26 January 2020 05:55 PM

download (3)

Iraq's Sadr scraps anti-U.S. demonstrations "to avoid internal strife" 26 January 2020 05:54 PM

a95bcbdaa11841121dc9807b9a07d857_L

Iraq Takes Extensive Measures for Coronavirus Checks at Border Controls 26 January 2020 05:50 PM

Comments