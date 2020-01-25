Lebanese security fire water cannons at protesters

Lebanese security forces on Saturday fired water cannons and tear gas at anti-government protesters trying to breach a security barricade outside government headquarters in central Beirut, Reuters reported.



Some protesters among the hundreds who had gathered for a planned march managed to open a metal gate blocking their way but were pushed back.



After Lebanon's Internal Security Forces used Twitter to warn peaceful demonstrators to leave for their own safety, riot police fanned out to disperse dozens of remaining protesters.



"We want the demonstrations to be peaceful so they can prevail," said Abdo Saadeh, criticising a government formed this week as a "masquerade" by a political elite that protesters blame for driving the country towards collapse.