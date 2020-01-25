Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost

Saturday, 25 January 2020
Saturday، 25 January 2020

Salih, Italy's Mattarella voice need for stability in Iraq to fight extremism

Iraq's President Barham Salih met on Saturday in Rome with his Italian counterpart Sergio Mattarella.

 

Jointly, the two Presidents reviewed the latest developments in the regional and international situation, further to the recent developments in the region.


The two leaders discussed the Iraqi Parliament's decision on bringing an end to the presence of foreign troops in the country as well as the need to support Iraq's stability and respect its sovereignty and its national decision.


President Salih underscored that attaining security and upholding stability in the country is a decisive step to eliminate extremism in addition to bring an end to the tension and escalation which could harm all of us.  


Iraq's foreign policy is based on giving priority to the high national interest, on distancing Iraq from a policy of diktat as well as adopting an equally neutral policy with all states, he stressed.


Salih noted the importance of strengthening bilateral relations and expanding the prospects for cooperation and trade exchange in the interests of the two countries. The positive role played by Italy in supporting Iraq across all fields in particular in the war against terrorism and drying up its sources of support and financing, he praised.


Mattarella, in turn, confirmed his country's support for Iraq's sovereignty and stability, reaffirmed his desire to redouble international efforts to achieve peace and prevent tension in the region.


The President left Italy for Iraq after he paid a brief visit where he had met with Vatican's Pope and Italy's high-ranking officials. 

