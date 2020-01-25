Latest Wave of Syrian Kurdish Refugees to Kurdistan Surpasses 20,000

Since October 2019, a total of 20,028 Kurdish refugees from the Syrian Kurdistan have arrived in the Kurdistan Region to seek shelter, said the Joint Crisis Coordination Center (JCC) said.



The latest wave of Syrian Kurdish refugees began after Turkey and its Syrian Islamist alias launched a massive military operation into the northern border areas of the Syrian Kurdistan, leading to hundreds being killed, thousands injured, and many more forced to leave their areas.



The new wave has brought the total number of Syrian refugees sheltered in Kurdistan Region to 242,944, according to the JCC.



There are also nearly 1 million Iraqis who have fled their hometowns since the beginning of the Islamic State (IS) brutality across the country.