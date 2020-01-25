Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost

Sunday, 26 January 2020
Breaking
Several killed as Iraqi forces raid Baghdad protest camp Three Iraq protesters killed in clashes as security forces clear streets Iran exploiting Iraq to achieve its regional goals Iran Says Drone Used in Soleimani Strike Came From Kuwait ‘We Are Not Going To Leave’: Iraq’s Protests Escalate Iran uses violence, politics to try to push US out of Iraq Iraq protester gunned down in second night of violence US to possibly protect troops in Iraq with anti-missile systems US grants GE license to help investigate Ukrainian plane downed by Iran Trump meets Iraqi president on sidelines of Davos economic conference
العربية
Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost
Saturday، 25 January 2020 06:23 PM

Barzani HQ Sends Condolences after Deadly Quake in Turkey

fbb9d988526872ae94580b4f36bec0d5_L
The Barzani Headquarter on Saturday sent condolences over the loss of lives after a strong earthquake hit the Kurdish provinces of Turkey.

“We offer our heartfelt condolences to the families of those lost in this disaster, and we wish a speedy recovery to those injured,” reads a statement published by Barzani Headquarter.

On Friday night, a magnitude 6.8 earthquake rattled the Kurdish-populated provinces of eastern and southeastern Turkey, killing over 20 people and leaving more than 1,000 people injured.

The earthquake was followed by 27 aftershocks, the largest of which was measured at 5.4 on Richter scale.
Related Stories
Read
quake in Turkey

No injuries among Iraqis in Turkey: Embassy 25 January 2020 11:37 PM

protest Baghdad

Iraqi security forces raid protest camps after Sadr supporters withdraw 25 January 2020 11:03 PM

download

Several killed as Iraqi forces raid Baghdad protest camp 25 January 2020 10:55 PM

baghdad

3 French people missing in Iraq: SOS Chretiens d'Orient 25 January 2020 09:47 PM

pope

Pope Francis supports Iraqi's sovereignty right 25 January 2020 09:43 PM

italy

Salih, Italy's Mattarella voice need for stability in Iraq to fight extremism 25 January 2020 09:41 PM

ratas

Salih, Estonia's PM discuss furthering bilateral ties 25 January 2020 09:38 PM

2020-637155746604170783-417

Three Iraq protesters killed in clashes as security forces clear streets 25 January 2020 08:30 PM

Comments