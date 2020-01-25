Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost

Sunday, 26 January 2020
Breaking
Several killed as Iraqi forces raid Baghdad protest camp Three Iraq protesters killed in clashes as security forces clear streets Iran exploiting Iraq to achieve its regional goals Iran Says Drone Used in Soleimani Strike Came From Kuwait ‘We Are Not Going To Leave’: Iraq’s Protests Escalate Iran uses violence, politics to try to push US out of Iraq Iraq protester gunned down in second night of violence US to possibly protect troops in Iraq with anti-missile systems US grants GE license to help investigate Ukrainian plane downed by Iran Trump meets Iraqi president on sidelines of Davos economic conference
العربية
Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost
Saturday، 25 January 2020 05:48 PM

PM Barzani, Iraqi Defense Minister Discuss Closer Military Coordination

1f8fdd3df6d729d470b1a7c41b0243be_L
 Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani on Saturday received Iraq’s Defense Minister Najah al-Shamari to discuss the latest security developments and closer military coordination between Erbil and Baghdad.

During the meeting, according to a readout, PM Barzani emphasized on the importance of joint efforts by the Peshmerga forces and the Iraqi army in the disputed Kurdish territories to combat the persisting threat of the Islamic State (IS).

He reminded that remaining jihadists of the terror group continue posing a serious threat to the residents of certain areas in Iraq, especially the disputed areas.

Iraqi defense minister expressed willingness to further develop military coordinations between Peshmerga and the Iraqi army to tackle the threats.

He also commended the role of the Peshmerga forces, as part of Iraq’s defense structure, in battling IS during the past few years.
Related Stories
Read
quake in Turkey

No injuries among Iraqis in Turkey: Embassy 25 January 2020 11:37 PM

protest Baghdad

Iraqi security forces raid protest camps after Sadr supporters withdraw 25 January 2020 11:03 PM

download

Several killed as Iraqi forces raid Baghdad protest camp 25 January 2020 10:55 PM

baghdad

3 French people missing in Iraq: SOS Chretiens d'Orient 25 January 2020 09:47 PM

pope

Pope Francis supports Iraqi's sovereignty right 25 January 2020 09:43 PM

italy

Salih, Italy's Mattarella voice need for stability in Iraq to fight extremism 25 January 2020 09:41 PM

ratas

Salih, Estonia's PM discuss furthering bilateral ties 25 January 2020 09:38 PM

2020-637155746604170783-417

Three Iraq protesters killed in clashes as security forces clear streets 25 January 2020 08:30 PM

Comments